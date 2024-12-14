Central Michigan Chippewas travel to take on the Dayton Flyers

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-6) at Dayton Flyers (5-4) Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on…

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-6) at Dayton Flyers (5-4)

Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan takes on Dayton for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Flyers are 5-1 on their home court. Dayton is second in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 36.3 rebounds. Arianna Smith leads the Flyers with 7.8 boards.

The Chippewas are 1-2 on the road. Central Michigan ranks second in college basketball scoring 54.0 points per game in the paint led by Ayanna-Sarai Darrington averaging 8.0.

Dayton is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Dayton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivy Wolf averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Jayda Mosley is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 4.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.