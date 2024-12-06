Central Connecticut State Blue Devils take on the Holy Cross Crusaders, seek 4th straight win

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-3) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-4) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cent.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-3) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-4)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Holy Cross.

The Crusaders are 2-0 in home games. Holy Cross is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils have gone 2-2 away from home. Cent. Conn. St. has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Holy Cross averages 68.8 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 66.6 Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 70.9 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 72.3 Holy Cross allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Nugent is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 10.9 points.

Jordan Jones is shooting 34.6% and averaging 12.0 points for the Blue Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

