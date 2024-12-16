Central Connecticut State Blue Devils take on the Dartmouth Big Green on 3-game losing streak

Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-10) New Britain, Connecticut; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-10)

New Britain, Connecticut; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. aims to break its three-game slide when the Blue Devils play Dartmouth.

The Blue Devils have gone 1-4 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. ranks fifth in the NEC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Alonna Sellers averaging 4.2.

The Big Green are 1-2 on the road. Dartmouth is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 56.9 points per game and is shooting 37.7%.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Kenefick is averaging 10.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Victoria Page is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Big Green.

