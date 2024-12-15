Central Connecticut State Blue Devils face the Dartmouth Big Green on 3-game slide

Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-10) New Britain, Connecticut; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-10)

New Britain, Connecticut; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. heads into the matchup against Dartmouth as losers of three straight games.

The Blue Devils have gone 1-4 at home. Cent. Conn. St. is fifth in the NEC scoring 53.2 points while shooting 35.2% from the field.

The Big Green have gone 1-2 away from home. Dartmouth is second in the Ivy League allowing 58.2 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 39.0% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Kenefick is scoring 10.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Blue Devils.

Victoria Page is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Big Green.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.