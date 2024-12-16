Central Arkansas defeats The Citadel 73-71

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Layne Taylor’s 21 points helped Central Arkansas defeat The Citadel 73-71 on Monday night. Taylor also…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Layne Taylor’s 21 points helped Central Arkansas defeat The Citadel 73-71 on Monday night.

Taylor also contributed five steals for the Bears (3-8). Elias Cato scored 19 points while going 5 of 10 and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Brayden Fagbemi shot 4 for 14, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points, while adding five rebounds and seven assists.

Paxton Davidson finished with 23 points, four assists and two steals for the Bulldogs (5-5). Citadel also got 15 points and six rebounds from Colby McAllister.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

