Central Arkansas Bears face the Citadel Bulldogs on 4-game losing streak

Citadel Bulldogs (5-4) at Central Arkansas Bears (2-8) Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas aims to…

Citadel Bulldogs (5-4) at Central Arkansas Bears (2-8)

Conway, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas aims to break its four-game skid when the Bears play Citadel.

The Bears have gone 2-1 in home games. Central Arkansas has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Citadel ranks third in the SoCon scoring 38.4 points per game in the paint led by Brody Fox averaging 10.0.

Central Arkansas averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Citadel allows. Citadel has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Layne Taylor is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bears.

Fox is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.