Cent. Conn. St. visits Fairfield following Johnson’s 22-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-4) at Fairfield Stags (5-5, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces Cent. Conn. St. after Prophet Johnson scored 22 points in Fairfield’s 101-94 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Stags have gone 3-1 in home games. Fairfield has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils are 3-3 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. is fourth in the NEC scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

Fairfield is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Fairfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Louis Bleechmore averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc.

Jordan Jones is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

