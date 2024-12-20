Cent. Conn. St. takes home win streak into matchup with Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-4) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-4)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Blue Devils play Quinnipiac.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-0 at home. Cent. Conn. St. scores 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Bobcats are 2-5 on the road. Quinnipiac is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Quinnipiac allows. Quinnipiac’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is shooting 36.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Blue Devils.

Savion Lewis is averaging 5.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

