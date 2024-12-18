Cent. Conn. St. plays Fairfield after Haid’s 24-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-4) at Fairfield Stags (5-5, 1-1 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-4) at Fairfield Stags (5-5, 1-1 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. visits Fairfield after Devin Haid scored 24 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 77-69 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Stags have gone 3-1 at home. Fairfield has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils are 3-3 in road games. Cent. Conn. St. is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Fairfield is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 47.2% shooting opponents of Fairfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Bergens is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 9.6 points.

Jordan Jones is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.