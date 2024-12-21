Cent. Conn. St. faces Quinnipiac, seeks 4th straight home win

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-4) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-4)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts Quinnipiac looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-0 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is sixth in the NEC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by James Jones averaging 1.7.

The Bobcats are 2-5 in road games. Quinnipiac has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

Cent. Conn. St. scores 69.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 73.5 Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Blue Devils.

Amarri Tice is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.