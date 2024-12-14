Catalon and Seton Hall host Le Moyne

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-9) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-2) South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seton…

Le Moyne Dolphins (0-9) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-2)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall takes on Le Moyne after Savannah Catalon scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 67-46 victory over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Pirates have gone 6-1 in home games. Seton Hall has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins are 0-4 on the road. Le Moyne is ninth in the NEC scoring 47.9 points per game and is shooting 32.1%.

Seton Hall is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 47.9 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 57.2 Seton Hall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Misonius is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Pirates.

Haedyn Roberts is averaging 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Dolphins.

