Carver leads Appalachian State against Vanderbilt after 27-point performance

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State takes on…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (7-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State takes on Vanderbilt after Emily Carver scored 27 points in Appalachian State’s 82-64 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Commodores are 5-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt ranks fifth in the SEC with 15.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Khamil Pierre averaging 3.8.

The Mountaineers are 0-2 in road games.

Vanderbilt makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.4 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (34.5%). Appalachian State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Vanderbilt gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Commodores.

Carver is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.