Carroll scores 24 as Florida Atlantic takes down Florida International 88-77

MIAMI (AP) — Tre Carroll led Florida Atlantic over Florida International on Wednesday night with 24 points off of the…

MIAMI (AP) — Tre Carroll led Florida Atlantic over Florida International on Wednesday night with 24 points off of the bench in an 88-77 win.

Carroll also contributed five rebounds for the Owls (5-5). Kaleb Glenn added 22 points while going 9 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Baba had 15 points and shot 7 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Vianney Salatchoum finished with 20 points and four blocks for the Panthers (2-6). Jayden Brewer added 17 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Dashon Gittens also had 14 points.

Glenn scored 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.