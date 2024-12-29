Carnegie leads No. 13 Georgia Tech against Pittsburgh after 20-point outing

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-6, 0-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-0, 1-0 ACC) Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-6, 0-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-0, 1-0 ACC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Georgia Tech plays Pittsburgh after Dani Carnegie scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 72-61 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-0 on their home court. Georgia Tech has an 11-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers have gone 0-1 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia Tech averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Georgia Tech gives up.

The Yellow Jackets and Panthers match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonie Morgan is averaging 11.7 points and five assists for the Yellow Jackets.

MaKayla Elmore is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 10-0, averaging 82.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

