Carlson leads Radford against Clemson after 20-point performance

Radford Highlanders (1-7) at Clemson Tigers (5-3)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits Clemson after Cate Carlson scored 20 points in Radford’s 70-64 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Tigers have gone 4-2 at home. Clemson is sixth in the ACC with 16.4 assists per game led by Loyal McQueen averaging 5.0.

The Highlanders are 0-4 in road games. Radford gives up 73.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.9 points per game.

Clemson’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Radford gives up. Radford averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Clemson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McQueen is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Tigers.

Joi Williams is averaging 11.4 points for the Highlanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.