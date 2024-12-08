Carlson leads Radford against Clemson after 20-point game

Radford Highlanders (1-7) at Clemson Tigers (5-3) Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits Clemson after…

Radford Highlanders (1-7) at Clemson Tigers (5-3)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits Clemson after Cate Carlson scored 20 points in Radford’s 70-64 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Tigers have gone 4-2 in home games. Clemson is fourth in the ACC with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Mia Moore averaging 5.6.

The Highlanders are 0-4 in road games. Radford has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Clemson makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Radford averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Clemson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyal McQueen is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tigers.

Joi Williams is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Highlanders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.