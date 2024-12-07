Carlos Stewart scores 18 to help Santa Clara cruise past Fresno State 81-66

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Stewart scored 18 points as Santa Clara beat Fresno State 81-66 on Saturday night.…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Stewart scored 18 points as Santa Clara beat Fresno State 81-66 on Saturday night.

Stewart shot 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (5-5). Tyeree Bryan finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five steals. Christoph Tilly scored 14.

The Bulldogs (3-6) were led by Zaon Collins with 17 points, six assists and four steals. Mykell Robinson added 15 points and seven rebounds. Alex Crawford had 13 points and three steals.

Santa Clara took the lead with 7:03 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 36-25 at halftime, with Bryan racking up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

