Canisius visits Seppala and Siena

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-9, 0-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (4-5, 1-0 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Canisius after Teresa Seppala scored 20 points in Siena’s 65-57 win over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Saints have gone 3-2 at home. Siena is eighth in the MAAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Seppala averaging 5.2.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Canisius gives up 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.8 points per game.

Siena averages 60.7 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 71.1 Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.7 per game Siena gives up.

The Saints and Golden Griffins face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahniysha Jackson is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Saints.

Jaela Johnson is averaging 9.3 points, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Golden Griffins.

