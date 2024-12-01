Canisius takes on No. 19 Illinois, looks to end 3-game slide

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-5) Buffalo, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius aims…

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-5)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius aims to break its three-game slide when the Golden Griffins play No. 19 Illinois.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-3 in home games. Canisius ranks ninth in the MAAC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Shariah Gailes averaging 3.3.

The Fighting Illini play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Illinois is 2-1 against opponents over .500.

Canisius scores 52.0 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 55.1 Illinois allows. Illinois averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Canisius gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaela Johnson is shooting 41.5% and averaging 10.7 points for the Golden Griffins.

Kendall Bostic is averaging 16 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

