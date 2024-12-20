Canisius takes on Bradley on 12-game losing streak

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-12, 0-2 MAAC) at Bradley Braves (9-2, 1-0 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-12, 0-2 MAAC) at Bradley Braves (9-2, 1-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius looks to stop its 12-game slide with a victory over Bradley.

The Braves are 5-0 on their home court. Bradley averages 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.

The Golden Griffins are 0-6 on the road. Canisius allows 79.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.8 points per game.

Bradley scores 81.1 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 79.6 Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 61.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 67.5 Bradley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 15.1 points and 4.5 assists.

Anthony Benard is averaging 3.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Golden Griffins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 0-10, averaging 60.0 points, 24.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.