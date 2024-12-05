Canisius hosts Savage and Merrimack

Merrimack Warriors (2-6) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-8) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Canisius…

Merrimack Warriors (2-6) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-8)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack visits Canisius after Devon Savage scored 23 points in Merrimack’s 72-68 victory against the Troy Trojans.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-2 at home. Canisius is 0-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors are 1-4 in road games. Merrimack ranks second in the MAAC allowing 69.9 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Canisius is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack averages 60.8 points per game, 23.3 fewer points than the 84.1 Canisius allows to opponents.

The Golden Griffins and Warriors square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul McMillan IV is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Griffins.

Adam Clark is averaging 19.9 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Warriors.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.