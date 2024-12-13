Canisius hosts Maine following McMillan’s 22-point outing

Maine Black Bears (7-5) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-10, 0-2 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Maine Black Bears (7-5) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-10, 0-2 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays Maine after Paul McMillan IV scored 22 points in Canisius’ 66-53 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-4 at home. Canisius averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Black Bears have gone 2-5 away from home. Maine is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Canisius is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Maine allows to opponents. Maine averages 72.5 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 79.9 Canisius gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tana Kopa averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

AJ Lopez is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Black Bears.

