Canisius faces Siena, aims to stop home slide

Siena Saints (4-5, 0-1 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-9, 0-1 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (4-5, 0-1 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-9, 0-1 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on Siena looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-3 in home games. Canisius is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Saints are 0-1 in MAAC play. Siena ranks ninth in the MAAC with 11.0 assists per game led by Justice Shoats averaging 3.4.

Canisius is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Siena allows to opponents. Siena’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (48.5%).

The Golden Griffins and Saints square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tana Kopa averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc.

Major Freeman is averaging 15 points for the Saints.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.