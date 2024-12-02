Canisius faces No. 19 Illinois, aims to stop home losing streak

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-5) Buffalo, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius aims…

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-5)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius aims to end its three-game home skid with a victory against No. 19 Illinois.

The Golden Griffins are 0-3 in home games. Canisius has a 0-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Illini play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Illinois ranks seventh in the Big Ten allowing 55.1 points while holding opponents to 35.5% shooting.

Canisius makes 38.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (35.5%). Illinois averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Canisius gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaela Johnson is shooting 41.5% and averaging 10.7 points for the Golden Griffins.

Genesis Bryant averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc.

