Canisius faces Loyola Chicago following Sangha’s 26-point performance

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-11, 0-2 MAAC) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (8-1)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ramblers -24.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius faces Loyola Chicago after Jasman Sangha scored 26 points in Canisius’ 84-79 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Ramblers have gone 7-0 at home. Loyola Chicago averages 18.7 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Justin Moore with 5.3.

The Golden Griffins are 0-5 on the road. Canisius is 0-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Loyola Chicago averages 80.6 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 80.3 Canisius allows. Canisius averages 62.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 65.0 Loyola Chicago gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Des Watson is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Ramblers.

Tana Kopa averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

