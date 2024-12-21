Canisius faces Bradley, looks to stop road skid

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-12, 0-2 MAAC) at Bradley Braves (9-2, 1-0 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-12, 0-2 MAAC) at Bradley Braves (9-2, 1-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -25.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits Bradley looking to end its seven-game road slide.

The Braves are 5-0 in home games. Bradley is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Griffins are 0-6 on the road. Canisius has a 0-8 record against teams over .500.

Bradley is shooting 49.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 49.3% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 15.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Braves.

Cam Palesse is averaging 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Griffins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 0-10, averaging 60.0 points, 24.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

