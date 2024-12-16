Camryn Weston scores career-high 30 to lead Middle Tennessee past Cal Baptist 75-64

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Camryn Weston came off the bench to score a career-high 30 points to lead Middle Tennessee…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Camryn Weston came off the bench to score a career-high 30 points to lead Middle Tennessee over Cal Baptist 75-64 on Monday night.

Weston made 9 of 17 shots with three 3-pointers and 9 of 11 free throws, adding five rebounds for the Blue Raiders (8-3). Jlynn Counter totaled 12 points and six rebounds. Kamari Lands scored 10.

The Lancers (5-6) were led by Dominique Daniels Jr. with 20 points. Javonte Johnson added 14 points and AJ Braun scored 10.

Middle Tennessee took a 21-13 lead in the first half with a 10-0 run. Led by eight first-half points from Counter, Middle Tennessee carried a 25-23 lead into the break. Middle Tennessee took the lead for good with 5:39 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Counter to make it a 55-52 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.