Camper scores 15, UTEP defeats NAIA-member Northern New Mexico 79-60

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Corey Camper Jr.’s 15 points helped UTEP defeat NAIA-member Northern New Mexico 79-60 on Saturday…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Corey Camper Jr.’s 15 points helped UTEP defeat NAIA-member Northern New Mexico 79-60 on Saturday night.

Camper shot 7 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Miners (10-3). Otis Frazier III added 12 points while shooting 4 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to go with six rebounds, seven assists, and seven steals. Derick Hamilton shot 3 of 3 from the field and 5 for 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Nigel Quaynor, who finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Tahj-Malik Campbell added 13 points and six rebounds for Northern New Mexico. Eloy Medina had 13 points and three steals.

UTEP took the lead with 17:55 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 47-22 at halftime, with Camper racking up nine points. UTEP pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend an 18-point lead to 25 points. They were outscored by Northern New Mexico in the second half by a six-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Devon Barnes led the way with a team-high six second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.