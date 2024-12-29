Campbell visits North Carolina after Jackson’s 24-point outing

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-7) at North Carolina Tar Heels (7-5, 1-0 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-7) at North Carolina Tar Heels (7-5, 1-0 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -27.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina takes on Campbell after Ian Jackson scored 24 points in North Carolina’s 76-74 win over the UCLA Bruins.

The Tar Heels have gone 4-1 in home games. North Carolina scores 85.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Fighting Camels are 3-4 in road games. Campbell is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Carolina averages 85.7 points, 19.0 more per game than the 66.7 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 70.3 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 79.3 North Carolina gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is shooting 37.4% and averaging 18.5 points for the Tar Heels.

Jasin Sinani is scoring 12.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Fighting Camels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 84.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.