Campbell puts home win streak on the line against Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-8) at Campbell Camels (6-5)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts Bethune-Cookman trying to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Camels have gone 4-0 in home games. Campbell scores 61.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 0-6 away from home. Bethune-Cookman has a 0-7 record against teams over .500.

Campbell is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 37.3% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points less than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gemma Nunez is averaging 6.9 points, 5.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Camels.

Karianna Woods is averaging 4.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 5-5, averaging 59.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

