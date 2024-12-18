Campbell hosts Longwood after Dorsey’s 21-point game

Longwood Lancers (9-3) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers…

Longwood Lancers (9-3) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts Longwood after Nolan Dorsey scored 21 points in Campbell’s 86-76 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Fighting Camels have gone 2-2 at home. Campbell ranks eighth in the CAA with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Terren Frank averaging 5.3.

The Lancers are 1-0 on the road. Longwood has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Campbell averages 71.7 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 67.6 Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.6% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorsey is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 9.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

Michael Christmas is scoring 11.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

