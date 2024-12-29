Campbell faces Bethune-Cookman, seeks 6th straight home win

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-8) at Campbell Camels (6-5) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell will try…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-8) at Campbell Camels (6-5)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Camels take on Bethune-Cookman.

The Camels are 4-0 on their home court. Campbell is seventh in the CAA with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ciara Alexander averaging 2.0.

The Wildcats are 0-6 on the road.

Campbell averages 61.0 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 65.8 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 63.5 points per game, 3.6 more than the 59.9 Campbell gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Dahlquist is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, while averaging 8.9 points.

Shomari Phillips averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 5.0 points while shooting 26.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 5-5, averaging 59.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

