Cameron Huefner scores 20 and Sam Houston beats Dallas 111-65

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Cameron Huefner scored 20 points as Sam Houston beat Dallas 111-65 on Saturday. Huefner added eight…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Cameron Huefner scored 20 points as Sam Houston beat Dallas 111-65 on Saturday.

Huefner added eight rebounds for the Bearkats (7-6). Lamar Wilkerson went 7 of 13 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Dorian Finister shot 5 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Thomas Fleming led the Crusaders in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Dallas also got 15 points from Johny Olmsted. Chandler Holmes finished with 13 points.

Sam Houston took the lead with 16:32 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 50-34 at halftime, with Huefner racking up 11 points. Sam Houston extended its lead to 91-53 during the second half, fueled by a 17-2 scoring run. Erik Taylor scored a team-high 10 points in the second half for the Bearkats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.