Cameron Haffner helps Evansville end five-game skid with 57-40 victory over Missouri State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Cameron Haffner scored 13 points as Evansville beat Missouri State 57-40 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Haffner went 5 of 12 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Purple Aces (4-9, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Joshua Hughes added 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Tayshawn Comer scored 11.

Dez White finished with 12 points, four assists and six steals for the Bears (7-6, 0-2). Missouri State also got 10 points, 12 rebounds and two steals from Michael Osei-Bonsu. Zaxton King had eight points.

Evansville carried a slim three-point lead into halftime, as Haffner led the way with seven points. Evansville took the lead for what would be the final time on Haffner’s 3-pointer with 18:44 remaining in the second half. His team would outscore Missouri State by 14 points in the second half.

