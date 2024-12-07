Cal visits Pacific following James’ 22-point game

California Golden Bears (8-1) at Pacific Tigers (5-4, 1-0 WCC) Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts…

California Golden Bears (8-1) at Pacific Tigers (5-4, 1-0 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Cal after Anaya James scored 22 points in Pacific’s 66-63 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 in home games. Pacific is first in the WCC with 17.8 assists per game led by Liz Smith averaging 5.2.

The Golden Bears are 2-0 on the road. Cal ranks fifth in the ACC allowing 59.9 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

Pacific makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Cal scores 13.7 more points per game (78.9) than Pacific gives up to opponents (65.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elizabeth Elliott is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Tigers.

Lulu Twidale is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 16.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

