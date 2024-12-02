Cal visits Missouri after Wilkinson’s 25-point game

California Golden Bears (6-1) at Missouri Tigers (6-1) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces Missouri after…

California Golden Bears (6-1) at Missouri Tigers (6-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces Missouri after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 25 points in Cal’s 81-55 win over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Tigers are 6-0 on their home court. Missouri has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Bears are 1-1 on the road. Cal averages 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Missouri averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.0 per game Cal allows. Cal averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Missouri allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Tigers.

Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 17.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Golden Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

