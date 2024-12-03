Cal visits Missouri after Wilkinson’s 25-point game

California Golden Bears (6-1) at Missouri Tigers (6-1) Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under…

California Golden Bears (6-1) at Missouri Tigers (6-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits Missouri after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 25 points in Cal’s 81-55 victory against the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Tigers are 6-0 in home games. Missouri scores 90.1 points and has outscored opponents by 27.1 points per game.

The Golden Bears are 1-1 in road games. Cal is ninth in the ACC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Lee Dort averaging 2.9.

Missouri averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.0 per game Cal allows. Cal averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Missouri allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill is shooting 59.6% and averaging 13.6 points for the Tigers.

Andrej Stojakovic is averaging 17.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Golden Bears.

