Cal visits James and Pacific

California Golden Bears (8-1) at Pacific Tigers (5-4, 1-0 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Cal after Anaya James scored 22 points in Pacific’s 66-63 victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 at home. Pacific is sixth in the WCC scoring 63.9 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Golden Bears are 2-0 in road games. Cal is 8-1 against opponents with a winning record.

Pacific makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Cal scores 13.7 more points per game (78.9) than Pacific gives up to opponents (65.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Elizabeth Elliott is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Tigers.

Lulu Twidale is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 16.9 points.

