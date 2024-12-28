Cal Poly visits Southern Utah following Uhrich’s 28-point showing

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-6, 1-1 Big West) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-10) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-6, 1-1 Big West) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-10)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts Cal Poly after Ava Uhrich scored 28 points in Southern Utah’s 92-42 win against the Park (AZ) Buccaneers.

The Thunderbirds have gone 2-3 at home. Southern Utah is 0-6 against opponents over .500.

The Mustangs are 2-4 in road games. Cal Poly ranks third in the Big West shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Southern Utah is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 39.9% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Gandy is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Thunderbirds.

Annika Shah is scoring 14.3 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 56.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

