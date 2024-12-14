Cal Poly visits San Jose State following Uduje’s 21-point outing

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-6, 0-2 Big West) at San Jose State Spartans (5-6, 0-1 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 10…

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-6, 0-2 Big West) at San Jose State Spartans (5-6, 0-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Cal Poly after Josh Uduje scored 21 points in San Jose State’s 117-80 victory over the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders.

The Spartans have gone 1-2 at home. San Jose State averages 9.5 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Mustangs are 2-5 on the road. Cal Poly ranks seventh in the Big West with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Owen Koonce averaging 5.3.

San Jose State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Cal Poly has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Cal Poly has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donavan Yap is averaging 8.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Spartans.

Koonce is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

