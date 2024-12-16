Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Cal Poly visits Dugalic…

Cal Poly visits Dugalic and No. 1 UCLA

The Associated Press

December 16, 2024, 9:00 AM

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-5, 1-1 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA hosts Cal Poly after Angela Dugalic scored 22 points in UCLA’s 102-51 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Bruins are 4-0 in home games. UCLA ranks fifth in college basketball with 47.6 points in the paint led by Lauren Betts averaging 16.2.

The Mustangs have gone 2-3 away from home. Cal Poly ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

UCLA scores 85.5 points, 23.1 more per game than the 62.4 Cal Poly gives up. Cal Poly has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points above the 32.2% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Bruins.

Annika Shah is averaging 14.2 points for the Mustangs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up