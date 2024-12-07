Cal Poly takes on CSU Northridge, looks to end 3-game slide

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5, 0-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-5, 0-1 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5, 0-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (2-5, 0-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over CSU Northridge.

The Matadors have gone 1-1 at home. CSU Northridge averages 22.4 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mustangs have gone 0-1 against Big West opponents. Cal Poly allows 64.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

CSU Northridge averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than CSU Northridge has given up to its opponents (42.2%).

The Matadors and Mustangs match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Kilty averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

Annika Shah is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 14.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

