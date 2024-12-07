Cal Poly hosts CSU Northridge following Washington’s 23-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3, 0-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-5, 0-1 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

CSU Northridge Matadors (6-3, 0-1 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-5, 0-1 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -1.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits Cal Poly after Scotty Washington scored 23 points in CSU Northridge’s 68-64 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Mustangs have gone 3-0 at home. Cal Poly has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Matadors are 0-1 in conference matchups. CSU Northridge scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Cal Poly’s average of 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Cal Poly allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Koonce is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Mustangs.

Keonte Jones is averaging 15.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, two steals and 2.1 blocks for the Matadors.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

