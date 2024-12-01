Cal Baptist takes on UCF after Daniels’ 29-point performance

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-3) at UCF Knights (5-2) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -9.5; over/under…

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-3) at UCF Knights (5-2)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits UCF after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 29 points in Cal Baptist’s 86-81 overtime win over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Knights are 5-0 on their home court. UCF ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Moustapha Thiam averaging 1.8.

The Lancers play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Cal Baptist has a 2-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UCF’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 80.0 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 80.4 UCF allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Knights.

Daniels averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 24.5% from beyond the arc.

