Cal Baptist takes on Saint Mary’s (CA), aims to halt 9-game skid

Cal Baptist Lancers (0-9) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-4)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist heads into the matchup with Saint Mary’s (CA) after losing nine in a row.

The Gaels have gone 1-1 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) allows 62.6 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Lancers are 0-5 on the road. Cal Baptist is third in the WAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Emma Johansson averaging 5.6.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 59.5 points per game, 19.3 fewer points than the 78.8 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist has shot at a 37.1% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 37.5% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Johnson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 12.4 points for the Gaels.

Grace Schmidt is averaging 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lancers.

