Cal Baptist plays Middle Tennessee on 4-game home slide

Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-4) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-10) Riverside, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist is…

Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-4) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-10)

Riverside, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist is looking to stop its four-game home losing streak with a victory against Middle Tennessee.

The Lancers are 0-4 in home games. Cal Baptist averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Raiders are 2-2 on the road. Middle Tennessee averages 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Cal Baptist’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 67.1 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 77.4 Cal Baptist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Schmidt is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Lancers.

Ta’Mia Scott is averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

