Cal Baptist plays Fresno State following Daniels’ 20-point outing

Cal Baptist Lancers (5-6) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-7, 0-1 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -3; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist takes on Fresno State after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 75-64 loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 in home games. Fresno State is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lancers are 0-3 in road games. Cal Baptist ranks ninth in the WAC shooting 30.0% from 3-point range.

Fresno State is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Fresno State has given up to its opponents (45.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaon Collins is averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs.

Daniels is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.