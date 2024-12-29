Cal Baptist hosts UC Irvine following Daniels’ 25-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-2, 1-0 Big West) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-6) Riverside, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UC Irvine Anteaters (10-2, 1-0 Big West) at Cal Baptist Lancers (7-6)

Riverside, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts UC Irvine after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 25 points in Cal Baptist’s 79-73 win against the Jackson State Tigers.

The Lancers have gone 5-2 at home. Cal Baptist averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Anteaters have gone 4-2 away from home. UC Irvine averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

Cal Baptist’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 22.4 points while shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc.

Bent Leuchten is averaging 14.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Anteaters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.