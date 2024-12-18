Cal Baptist hosts Texas Southern following Schmidt’s 21-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-11) Riverside, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at Cal Baptist Lancers (2-11)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Texas Southern after Grace Schmidt scored 21 points in Cal Baptist’s 74-54 loss to the Middle Tennessee Raiders.

The Lancers are 0-5 on their home court. Cal Baptist is 0-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 0-6 on the road. Texas Southern has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Cal Baptist’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern’s 34.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points lower than Cal Baptist has given up to its opponents (42.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nhug Bosch Duran is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 8.7 points.

Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 14.8 points for the Tigers.

