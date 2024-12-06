Cal Baptist faces Saint Mary’s (CA) on 9-game slide

Cal Baptist Lancers (0-9) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-4) Moraga, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist enters…

Cal Baptist Lancers (0-9) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-4)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist enters the matchup with Saint Mary’s (CA) after losing nine in a row.

The Gaels have gone 1-1 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fifth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.6 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

The Lancers are 0-5 on the road. Cal Baptist is eighth in the WAC scoring 59.1 points per game and is shooting 37.1%.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maia Jones is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 12 points and 3.6 assists.

Grace Schmidt is averaging 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Lancers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

